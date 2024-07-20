Major gas discovery in Assam’s Dirok Field strengthens India’s energy independence

New Delhi: The Dirok Field, situated in the ON-94/1 block near Margarita in the Tinsukia district of Assam, has accomplished a noteworthy milestone that represents a substantial step towards energy independence. The field, which is run by the Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has successfully tested a new reservoir, Sand-9, in well Dirok-1, according to information released on Friday by Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister of natural gas and petroleum in the Modi Cabinet.



The minister said, “This test has produced an impressive flow rate of 6 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.”

He claimed that the Indian oil and gas industry has been actively seeking to find new resources and monetise current ones, motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition. The discovery and successful testing of Sand-9 in the Dirok Field is a testament to these efforts. The results from the initial testing phase indicate a promising potential for this new reservoir, with ongoing production tests expected to further refine the volume estimates. Once finalised, these volumes will be integrated into the proven reserves of the Dirok Field, potentially boosting the overall production capacity.

HOEC, along with its partners OIL and IOCL, has been at the forefront of enhancing India’s energy security. The Dirok Field, since its inception, has played a crucial role in contributing to the domestic gas supply, and this discovery is set to further bolster this contribution.

The collaborative efforts of these companies in exploration and production underscore the importance of partnerships in achieving national energy goals.

The discovery of Sand-9 not only highlights the technical expertise and commitment of HOEC, OIL, and IOCL but also aligns with the broader national objective of reducing dependence on imported energy. As further production tests continue, there is optimism that this new reservoir will significantly enhance the gas output from the Dirok Field, thereby contributing to the overall energy matrix of the country.

The ongoing efforts in Assam and other regions are crucial to ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for India. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) is a leading player in India’s oil and gas sector and is known for its commitment to exploration and production excellence.

Oil India Limited (OIL) is a premier national oil company engaged in developing and producing crude oil and natural gas. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is India’s largest commercial enterprise, playing a significant role in the country’s oil and gas industry.