Major achievement for Chhattisgarh in “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026”: State Ranks First Nationally in Parental Participation

Raipur: In “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026,” an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform examinations into a stress-free celebration, Chhattisgarh has achieved a remarkable milestone. The state has secured the first position in the country in terms of parental participation, setting an example for the nation.

So far, 25.16 lakh participants from Chhattisgarh have registered, including 22.75 lakh students, 1,55,000 teachers and 81,533 parents. This achievement reflects the systematic efforts undertaken in the state to strengthen examination management and time management, to prevent parents from exerting unnecessary pressure on their children to score higher marks, and to enhance students’ self-confidence.

In terms of parental participation in “Pariksha Pe Charcha,”Chhattisgarh ranks first in the entire country. In total registrations, the state stands fourth nationally. In Balodabazar district, 14,658 parents have registered, and in Sarangarh–Bilaigarh district, 9,952 parents have registered. This serves as clear evidence of rising awareness, participation and trust among parents toward this campaign. This achievement is not merely numerical; it also indicates a positive shift in society’s attitude toward examinations.

The notable success has been driven by innovative strategies adopted across the state.

Maximum participation was ensured through district-level review meetings, on-site registration facilities were arranged at teacher-training centers, and the community was engaged on a large scale through youth clubs and the “Angna Ma Shiksha” program.

At the “Pariksha Pe Charcha Mela” organized in Sarangarh–Bilaigarh, more than 10,000 registrations were recorded in a single day, whereas earlier the average daily registration hovered around 1,500. Previously organized teacher-parent conferences and mega PTMs also contributed significantly to increasing parental awareness and participation.

Inspiring experiences related to Pariksha Pe Charcha continue to emerge. Kumari Yuktamukhi, who participated in the program last year, shared her experience and appealed to a greater number of students to register this year and pose their questions. Her motivational message is igniting enthusiasm, confidence and active participation among students.

Similarly, during the winter vacation, a “Pariksha Pe Charcha Mela” was organized in Sarangarh–Bilaigarh district. Schools, communities, teachers and students participated in large numbers, resulting in more than 10,000 registrations in a single day. Inspired by this success, other districts across Chhattisgarh are also organizing Pariksha Pe Charcha melas, and citizens are joining the campaign enthusiastically.

To ensure the active participation of teachers in Pariksha Pe Charcha in Chhattisgarh, registration facilities were arranged directly at teacher-training venues. During training, teachers were briefed in detail about the registration process and assisted with on-the-spot registration, resulting in a very large number of teacher registrations.

The registration process will remain open until January 11, 2026, and there is every possibility that Chhattisgarh will achieve the target of more than three million registrations.

It is noteworthy that “Pariksha Pe Charcha” is the annual interactive program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he directly interacts with students, teachers and parents. During this dialogue, guidance is provided on examination-related challenges, stress management and confidence building. Parents are also advised not to exert unnecessary pressure on their children to score higher marks, but instead to strengthen their morale and self-confidence. This initiative has now evolved into a mass movement, nurturing social awareness that examinations should not be seen as a source of stress, but celebrated as a festival.

"The achievement secured by Chhattisgarh in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is the result of the collective efforts of the state’s students, teachers and parents. The message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — that examinations should not be a source of stress but celebrated as a festival — has been embraced wholeheartedly in Chhattisgarh. Securing fourth place nationally in total registrations and first place in parental participation is proof that awareness among parents has increased, and that instead of placing unnecessary pressure on their children, they are stepping forward to build their confidence. I am confident that with the same enthusiasm we will also achieve the target of more than three million registrations and will continue to advance this campaign to make examinations stress-free as a people’s movement.” — Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai