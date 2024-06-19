MillenniumPost
Majhi, DyCMs, Patnaik take oath as member of Odisha Assembly

18 Jun 2024 6:42 PM GMT

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida - and BJD president Naveen Patnaik took oath as member of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Pro-tem Speaker Ranenda Pratap Swain administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs including the chief minister and Patnaik. The oath-taking by newly elected members will continue till June 19. The election for the Speaker will be held on June 20. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 Assembly seats.

