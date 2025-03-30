Maintaining records: Identity verification now mandatory for Buxa Tiger Reserve safari

Alipurduar: Tourists visiting Buxa Tiger Reserve will now be required to submit an Aadhaar card or any government-recognized identity proof to obtain an entry permit for the gypsy safari. While entry remains free as per Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive, this new rule has been implemented to maintain records of visitors and ensure the safety of the

forestand its wildlife.

During an administrative meeting at the Alipurduar Parade Ground on January 22, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee learned from Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal that tourists were being charged high entry fees for access to Buxa Tiger Reserve.

In response, she immediately directed the Forest department to waive entry fees for all state reserve forests. Following this order, all previous entry restrictions were lifted. However, the unrestricted access led to concerns as a section of tourists began entering the forest without any record of their identities. Recognising the potential risks, Buxa Tiger Reserve authorities have now mandated identity verification for all visitors. The new measure ensures that records are maintained while continuing to offer free entry.

Additionally, tourists must adhere to the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, which prohibit unnecessary disturbance to wildlife, the use of horns, and searchlights or spotlights during forest visits. Local tourism operators have welcomed the decision. Ajay Roy, a tourism stakeholder, stated: “We support the move to maintain tourist records for the safety of the forest and wildlife. This was a necessary step.”

Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, Harikrishnan PJ, clarified: “The entry permit rule does not apply to residents living inside the reserve. This process is solely to document tourist identities while also spreading awareness about responsible tourism. It helps us track visitor numbers and educate them on the dos and don’ts of forest visits.”