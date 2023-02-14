Mahua wants urgent probe into ‘skimming off of overseas coal supplies brought to India’

Kolkata: At a time when the Adani Group is facing allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said: “While the focus is now on Adani Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the skimming off of overseas coal supplies brought to India needs to be thoroughly investigated.”



Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, the MP said the website nqxt.org says that the Adani family entity ‘Atulya Resources’ owns the Australia-based North Queensland (coal) Export Terminal (NQXT) even though Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) claims it divested away.

Mahua questioned: “How much Adani charging to export our coal?” She alleged that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and CBI remain silent spectators when rampant skimming is happening. She wrote: “While focus now on Adani FPIs, the skimming off of overseas coal supplies brought to India needs to be thoroughly investigated. All done at cost of every Indian. This is Adani illegal cash cow-needs urgent investigation.”

She alleged that the Adani Group is “making a monkey of every India and insulting our collective intelligence. There is no conspiracy to tarnish India. A crony capitalist breaks every rule in book to create house of cards at investor’s expense”. She said that the SEBI must do its job since this is not for the apex court to examine.

She pointed out that while reports of an Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office have surfaced, Adani was showered with courtesies during his meeting with the SEBI chairman. She wrote on Twitter: “Since agencies doing these Valentine Day “Surveys” how about

@Income TaxIndia, @ SEBI_India & @dir_ed conduct one on govt’s most valued sweetheart Mr A?”

The TMC MP also wrote to Madhabi Buch, Chairperson SEBI, asking for an investigation into Adani Group entities and entities related to it.