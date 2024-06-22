Mahtari Vandan Yojana payout reaches Rs 50.93 cr

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government’s ambitious scheme, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, is proving to be a boon for women across the state. Laxmi Futan of Raipur had a dream that financial difficulties prevented her from fulfilling. However, the scheme has brought about significant changes in her life.

Laxmi manages the household chores while her husband, Gopal Futan, works as a daily wage labourer. She explained that previously, household expenses were covered by her husband’s earnings, but purchasing small daily necessities was not less than a challenge for her. With the financial assistance received through this scheme, she now manages these needs and even saves money. She added, “I’m grateful that I receive this money while staying at home. Earlier, I worried about my children, Tikam and Dhanendra’s future and felt the need to contribute financially. Now, with the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, I’m securing their future by saving this money. I no longer have to rely on my husband to purchase small household items.”

Laxmi expressed her appreciation for Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s for launching this scheme stating “Lakhs of women like me are now getting opportunities to fulfill their dreams. I am deeply grateful to him.” In Raipur district alone, 5,29,075 beneficiaries are benefiting from the scheme, with the first installment deposited into women’s bank accounts on March 10. The fourth installment of Rs 50,93,36,900 was disbursed in June. MPOST