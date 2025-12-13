Mahtari Vandan Yojana has emerged as historic initiative for women’s empowerment: CM Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the two-year performance report of the state government at a press conference held at New Circuit House on December 12.

He stated that the people of Chhattisgarh placed their trust in the leadership and guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government has fulfilled this responsibility with “complete dedication and commitment”. Over the past two years, public trust has become “stronger and more assured”.

CM Sai stated that on the very next day of forming the government, approval for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was granted to more than 18 lakh needy families. Paddy procurement continues at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal and up to 21 quintals per acre, enabling agriculture to become a “profitable and sustainable livelihood”.

He stated that the Mahtari Vandan Yojana has emerged as a “historic initiative for women’s empowerment”.

Around 70 lakh women of the state are receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. Through DBT, more than Rs 14,306 crore has been disbursed across 22 instalments so far.

The CM stated that, for the welfare of tribal communities and forest produce collectors, the tendupatta remuneration has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500, benefiting 13 lakh families.