Mahri Lado programme on air, already 28 episodes on AIR, including with Manu Bhakoo

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Women and Child Development ‘Mahri Lado’ radio programme has aired 28 episodes, one featuring Olympian Manu Bhaker. The programme was launched in August 2024 to bring societal change by making conscientious efforts to address gender inequality, empowering girls and emphasising the importance of girl-child is on air every Wednesday on All India Radio, Rohtak (103.5MHz) from 9:45 am to 10 am, All India Radio, Hisar (102.3 MHz) every Wednesday 10-45 am to 11 am, All India Radio, Kurukshetra (101.4 MHz), every Wednesday 10.45 am to 11 am. It is aired on All India Radio (107.2 MHz) every Thursday from 10.45 am to 11 am. Sharing more details, State Project Coordinator, Puneet Kaur Grewal said, “We launched the Mahri Lado Programme on August 16, 2024. The first episode was on sexual harassment while remaining on gender equality, PNDT, preventing child marriages, child rights protection, preventing female foeticide”, she added.

The department has prepared a blueprint specifying all aspects regarding uplifting girl-child to be covered. Also, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (B3P) the Women and Child Development Department has appointed Mahila Sarpanches. The department has already issued 1,100 letters to the Mahila Sarpanches. On the tasks assigned to Mahila Sarpanches, Puneet shared, “We will be sensitising people on girl-child with the ambit of right parameters .”