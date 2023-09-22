‘Mahila Samman’ programme held at Haryana Bhawan on Thursday

NEW DELHI: A special ‘Mahila Samman’ programme was organised at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday where women from various districts of Haryana gathered to witness the discussion on ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyamin’ in the new Parliament House.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in introducing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which aims to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, a significant step towards gender equality and

women’s empowerment.

Distinguished guests, including BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar, Lok Sabha MPs, Sanjay Bhatia, Nayab Singh Saini, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, former MP Kailash Saini, former MLA Latika Sharma and Naresh Kaushik were present.

“Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has emerged as a beacon of hope for women, symbolising a significant stride towards gender equality and women’s participation in politics,” said Khattar.

Khattar said that the state is already a pioneer in promoting gender equality, providing 50 per cent reservation for women in local self-governance institutions

and Panchayats.