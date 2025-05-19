Mahendragarh: Haryana CM Saini launches projects worth Rs 152.87 cr

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while making a series of announcements for the Mahendragarh Assembly constituency, has declared that 1,450 tubewell connections will be issued within the next three months to farmers who have already deposited payments.

He further urged farmers who applied for connections up to 2023 to deposit the requisite amount at the earliest, so that their connections will also be issued soon.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing a public meeting in Mahendragarh on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 30 development projects worth Rs 152.87 crore. This includes the inauguration of 15 projects amounting to Rs 81.49 crore and the foundation laying of 15 projects worth Rs 71.39 crore.

Saini announced the establishment of a new grain market in the Mahendragarh Assembly. He also stated that a cow sanctuary will be established in any village where suitable land is available. In addition, upon availability of land in the villages of Usmapur, Barda, Khatod or Jadwa, a veterinary dispensary and hospital will be constructed.

For this purpose, he announced Rs 1.51 crore. Moreover, the existing animal dispensary in Degrota village will be upgraded to a veterinary hospital at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The Chief Minister announced that a new electricity sub-division will be established in Akoda village. Furthermore, the high-tension power lines running over residential areas will be removed, for which Rs 3 crore has been announced.