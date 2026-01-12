Mahatma Gandhi's teachings more needed today than ever: German Chancellor Merz

Ahmedabad: On his first visit to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said Mahatma Gandhi's legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends and his teachings are more needed today than ever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi, who reached the ashram a few minutes earlier, welcomed the German Chancellor upon his arrival. After paying floral tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation, both leaders visited 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived during India's freedom struggle. At the ashram, Merz also witnessed how khadi yarn is woven using the 'charkha', or spinning wheel. Mahatma Gandhi spun yarn on the charkha as part of his campaign to promote khadi and self-reliance during India’s struggle for independence.

In a note in the ashram visitors' book, Merz stated, "Mahatma Gandhi's unshakeable belief in the power of freedom and dignity of each and every individual inspires us to this day. This legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends in a world that may more than ever be in need of Gandhi's teachings." Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917. It was home to Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle. After paying tributes at the historic ashram, both leaders reached Sabarmati Riverfront, where PM Modi inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 and later enjoyed kite flying with Chancellor Merz. At the venue, Modi and Merz interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites. After the inauguration, both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites. As many as 135 kite flyers from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 enthusiasts from India are participating in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release. As part of the festival organised by the state government, the kite flyers have already visited places like Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira (in Kutch) and Statue of Unity (Narmada) during the last two days and enthralled the visitors, it said, adding that the festival in Ahmedabad will continue till January 14. The festival is held annually ahead of 'Uttarayan', also known as Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14 and marks the sun's northward journey and the transition towards summer. Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat. Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity. More than five lakh tourists are expected to visit Gujarat to witness the International Kite Festival this year, the release added.