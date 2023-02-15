Maharishi Dayanand inspired people to struggle for freedom, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the ideology of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and the Arya Samaj founded by him has played a significant role in liberating India. “The ideology of Arya Samaj inspired innumerable people for freedom, which led the country to independence,” he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing as the chief guest during a programme organized on the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University today. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Member of Parliament, Arvind Sharma, former minister, Manish Grover, Vice Chancellor, Maharishi Dayanand University, Prof. Rajbir Singh, along with other dignitaries and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the Chief Minister said that following the path shown by Maharishi Dayanand and working for the strength of the nation would be a true tribute to him. “That is why every person should try to eliminate social evils like casteism, untouchability etc and make continuous efforts to take children forward by giving them education,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to promote women’s education and empowerment. He said that after the formation of the present government, 72 colleges have been set up in the state; out of which 31 are women’s colleges. Women have been given 50 percent representation in Panchayati Raj institutions, he added.

“Similarly, the number of women police personnel in Haryana Police is being increased. Earlier, the number of women police personnel used to be only 6 percent; which has been increased to 9 percent and now it will be increased to 15 percent,” asserted Khattar.

Terming Haryana as a youth-oriented state, the Chief Minister said that the state’s 65 percent of the population is youth. “This population is being included in the stream of development of the country and the state; by giving them training for employment and self-employment,” he added. He said that by the year 2025, the National Education Policy will also be fully implemented in Haryana.