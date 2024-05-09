Maharashtra’s onion belt in spotlight for the remaining LS poll phases

Nashik: Farmers’ distress in Maharashtra’s onion belt has come under the spotlight ahead of the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha polls covering 24 constituencies in the state’s northern and western regions.



The state has 22 onion-producing districts across 13 Parliamentary constituencies where growers have been impacted by the Centre’s moves over the kitchen staple. Of these seats, Solapur, Latur, Baramati and Osmanabad went to polls in the third phase on May 7.

A representative of onion farmers said the ruling dispensation as well as the Opposition didn’t do their bit to alleviate their problems. “There is tremendous unrest among the onion growers who will vent their ire through the EVM (electronic voting machine) on May 13 and May 20,” founder-president of Maharashtra State Onion Producers Association Bharat Dighole told PTI on Thursday.

Elections to the 48 seats in the state are being held in five phases of which three have been completed. Polling in the remaining two phases will be conducted on May 13 and May 20. Earlier, the Centre had imposed a 14 per cent duty on onion exports to control prices of the bulb in the domestic market. Following agitation by farmers, it withdrew the duty and fixed a minimum export price of $850 per tonne. However, farmers claim this did not benefit them. In December last year, the Centre completely banned the export of onions. While it lifted the curb on May 4, the government kept the minimum export price at $550 per tonne besides levying a 40 per cent export duty.

Dhule, Dindori, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Shirur, Beed, Maval, Nandurbar and Nashik, which has the country’s largest wholesale onion market at Lasalgaon, are among the other constituencies where onion growers have been affected. These seats will go to polls in the remaining two phases.

“Due to such policies, farmers’ expenditures increased two-fold and their income halved,” said an agriculture expert from Nashik. He said drought-like conditions prevail in the state. Maharashtra is the largest producer of onions in the country, accounting for about 40 per cent of national production, said Dighole.

Rajaram Pangavne, a senior Congress leader from Nashik, said the “undercurrent against the ruling dispensation for its anti-farmer policies” is visible in rural areas. NCP leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal admitted that farmers are upset over the onion export ban.