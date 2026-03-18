Maharashtra: Teacher ends life over unpaid salary

Beed: A 55-year-old teacher of private school allegedly died by suicide in Beed district of Maharashtra as he was apparently upset over his withheld salary, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Kailas Ughade, a resident of Ardhamasla in Georai tehsil of Beed, was found hanging at his residence on March 14, they said.

He was an assistant teacher at a private management secondary school in Sirasdevi in Georai.

Police recovered a two-page suicide note from the spot, in which the deceased explicitly blamed two individuals for his extreme step. Based on the note and a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police registered an FIR on March 17 against two persons, identified as one Gorkar and Shriram Shelke.

In the note recovered by the investigators, Ughade alleged that his salary for the month of February had been stopped by the duo and hence he was choosing the path of suicide.