Maharashtra: Six persons killed as truck hits jeep in Thane

THANE: At least six persons were killed and as many others injured after a speeding container truck hit a jeep in which they were travelling in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, police said.



The jeep, carrying some students and other persons, was proceeding from Padgha towards Khadavli railway station when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit it. The jeep got dragged for about 100 metres and overturned, an official from the police control room said.

The accident took place at around 6.30 am amid heavy rainfall in Padgha area of Bhiwandi taluka, an official from Padgha police station sa.

Four persons died on the spot while two succumbed on way to hospital, an official from the district disaster control room said.

Three seriously injured persons were being treated at a hospital in Bhiwandi, while three others who received minor injuries were given first aid and discharged, he said.

After getting information, some locals rushed to the spot to help the victims, the police said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Chinmay Shinde (15), Riya Pardeshi, Chaitali Pimple (27), Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajval Firke, the police said.