Maharashtra: ‘Situation under control in Satara, internet remains shut’

PUNE: Two days after communal violence in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra’s Satara district claimed one life and left 10 persons injured, the situation is under control on Tuesday though Internet services remain suspended as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.



A large contingent of police is maintaining a tight vigil in the village, located around 45 km from the Satara district headquarters in western Maharashtra.

Police arrested 23 people after two groups clashed on Sunday night over an “objectionable” post on social media. Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police had said.

Two youths were detained in connection with the objectionable social media posts and Internet services were suspended, an officer said on Monday.

“Police are maintaining tight security in the village. The situation is under control now,” the Satara Police officer said on Tuesday.

He said the investigation into the posting of objectionable content on social media is underway.

Some organisations tried to take out a “silent march” in Satara city on Tuesday but the police convinced them not to proceed.