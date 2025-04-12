Maharashtra signs MoU with Russia's ROSATOM to develop thorium-based Small Modular Reactor

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia's state-owned company ROSATOM to develop a small modular reactor based on thorium fuel. This is perhaps the first time a state government will be venturing into the arena of nuclear energy, which has otherwise been exclusively under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy. However, a senior state government official on Friday stressed that any step forward would be taken only after the approval of the Centre. Anil Kakodkar, former secretary of the DAE and ex-chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, told media reporters that there is no harm in conducting studies in the area, even if it is done by a state. The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis between the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

The main objective of the MoU is to jointly develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactors as per safety standards of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative. "CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the MoU signing between MAHAGENCO and Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM for the development of a Small Modular Reactor based on Thorium Fuel," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X. It said that the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development. All work will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). "A joint working group will be formed to facilitate coordination and research for this project. Representatives from the signing organisations Mahagenco, Rosatom Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance will participate in the project's execution. "All legal provisions and safety protocols laid out by the Government of India for nuclear energy will be strictly followed during implementation," the CMO statement added.

Currently, India has no operational reactor working on thorium. India has developed comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire spectrum of the nuclear fuel cycle. In 2003, the Centre approved the creation of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) to construct and operate India's most advanced nuclear reactor-Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). The Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 "blanket" surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name 'Breeder'. The use of Thorium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage. By transmutation, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233, which will be used as fuel in the third stage. FBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the programme, paving the way for the eventual full utilisation of India's abundant thorium reserves. In terms of safety, the PFBR is an advanced third-generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in the event of an emergency. Since it uses the spent fuel from the first stage, FBR also offers a great advantage in terms of a significant reduction in the nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological disposal facilities. Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA; Sanjay Khandare, Acting Additional Chief Secretary (Energy); Russian Federation's Consul General in Mumbai, Ivan V. Fetisov; Yuri A. Lysenko, Counselor from the Russian Embassy; Alexandre Volgin, Director of Projects (South and South Asia), REP; Dimitry Gumennikov, Project Manager, REP; Abhay Harane, Director (Projects); Atul Sonje, Chief Engineer; Aman Mittal, Joint CEO; Pramod Shinde, Joint Secretary, MITRA; Nitin Jawale, Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; and Kishor Mundargi from Global Technology Alliance were present during the signing of the MoU.