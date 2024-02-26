Maharashtra: Quota activist withdraws indefinite fast after 17 days, Internet services suspended in 3 districts

Activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, but insisted he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits. Jarange’s decision came a day after he announced a march to Mumbai to press for his demands related to quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community and coincided with the start of the budget session of the state legislature in Mumbai.

Last week, both houses of the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent separate reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs. Jarange, sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since February 10 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, however, insisted on quota for the Marathas under the OBC category and had continued his fast.

“Although I am suspending my agitation (hunger strike) today, there will be 3 to 4 youths who will sit here and fast every day for our demands. I will also visit some villages and explain my stand to them. They could not come to meet me here (at Antarwali Sarati) because of restrictions imposed by the home department,” he said. Asked about several police complaints filed against him over the quota stir, he appeared unfazed.

CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening warned the Maratha quota activist, asking him not to test the patience of the state government after Jarange levelled certain allegations against deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio. Jarange had also made some references to the caste of BJP leader Fadnavis, a Brahmin. Internet services were suspended on Monday in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts to maintain law and order in view of the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, officials said on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, borders of these districts have also been sealed, they said.

The Internet services in the three districts have been suspended with effect from 6 am to 4 pm to avoid any untoward incident due to rumours on social media platforms, an official said quoting an order of the state home department.

Three cases have been registered in Beed district for agitations without permission, another official said, adding that two persons have been arrested for damaging a state transport bus.