Maharashtra: NIA busts ISIS module

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday busted an ISIS module by arresting four persons after conducting searches at five locations in Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra.



The searches were conducted on specific intelligence after which Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada in south Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Kondhwa in Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha in neighbouring Thane were arrested, an NIA statement said.

The searches were conducted at their houses at five locations in the ISIS Maharashtra module case registered by NIA on June 28. NIA teams seized several incriminating materials, including electronic gadgets and documents related to ISIS, during the searches at the houses of accused, it added.

“The material seized clearly expose the strong and active linkages of the accused with the ISIS.”





