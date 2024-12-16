Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 33,788 cr; Rs 1,400 cr for Ladki Bahin scheme

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, with a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. Minister Uday Samant tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations. In the last budget, the state government announced Rs 46,000 crore annually to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years under the Ladki Bahin scheme. More than 2.5 crore women have received the monthly instalments.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the increase in the monthly instalments from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 will be budgeted and implemented. Similarly, a provision of Rs 36 crore has been made for a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district. Earlier this year, a 35-foot statue of the Maratha warrior king collapsed at the fort on August 26, just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on December 4 last year. The government has also provided Rs 1,204 crore towards margin money loans for eligible sugar cooperative factories and Rs 3,050 crore for the Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme to provide free electricity to farmers with agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower. The Public Works Department has received Rs 7,490 crore, industry, power, and labour departments have got Rs 4,112 crore, urban development has got Rs 2,774 crore, rural development Rs 2,007 crore and the tribal development department has been granted Rs 1,830 crore.