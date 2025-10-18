Maharashtra govt approves Rs 3,258 crore aid for rain-affected farmers in 23 districts

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the disbursal of Rs 3,258 crore financial assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to excess rainfall and floods in 23 districts, state Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said.

The state relief and rehabilitation minister on Friday said that over the past two days, the government has approved the disbursement of Rs 5,364 crore through multiple resolutions to support farmers.

The government has now sanctioned Rs 3,258 crore for 33.65 lakh farmers in 23 rain and flood-affected districts, he said in an official statement.

The state government had, earlier this week, approved an aid of Rs 1,356.30 crore for 21.66 lakh affected farmers.

Earlier this month, the government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Opposition parties have, however, dubbed the relief package as "too meagre" to help cultivators rebuild their lives.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state.