Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'X' account hacked

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.