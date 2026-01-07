Maharashtra Congress chief rejects polarising statements

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday said the next mayor of Mumbai would be “Bharatiya, Maharashtrian and a Mumbaikar”, a veiled dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his “Hindu-Marathi” mayor remark for the financial capital.

Sapkal and Congress leaders released the party’s manifesto for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. The poll document aims to secure 100 corporators and presents a vision of a “Clean and Smart Nagpur,” outlining several development plans. “A polarisation race is underway, and the ‘unity in diversity’ foundation of India is being undermined. Slogans are being raised about the Mayor belonging to one language or another, while there is no discussion on development,” Sapkal said.