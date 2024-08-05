Maharashtra Businessman Duped Over Rs 6 Crore in Rice Export Fraud by Indian Agents in Benin

Maharashtra: A businessman from Maharashtra has allegedly been defrauded of more than Rs 6 crore in a rice export scam involving four Indian nationals based in Benin, West Africa. Shri Ganesh Agro Products, a rice exporter from Gondia district, reported the fraud, revealing that the accused placed purchase orders for rice exports to Cotonou, Benin.



Shri Ganesh Agro Products disclosed that the company has been awaiting payments for over a year from the alleged import agents in Cotonou. Despite submitting an application with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and serving a legal notice to the defaulters, no decisive progress has been made in securing the payments.

The fraud, amounting to approximately Rs 6.34 crore (USD 7,58,000), was allegedly perpetrated by Saini Humesh, Ashish Jain, Nitin Jain, and Mukesh Tekwani. According to Shri Ganesh Agro Products, the company began exporting non-basmati rice in 2021–22. Despite initial disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business improved in 2022–23 and 2023–24, with several purchase orders for parboiled rice received from Cotonou.

The accused allegedly placed the orders through two companies, STE Rising Star SARL and Society Agric Tech Rice SARL. Initially, payments were made regularly, strengthening the business relationship. Consequently, Shri Ganesh Agro Products loaded 70 containers of goods for the companies in Benin under the name Society Agric Tech Rice SARL. When rice prices dropped, Saini Humesh assured the company that his brand's reputation in Cotonou would prevent any loss. However, the accused later requested goods worth $7,58,000 on credit, claiming to be in Canada at the time. Payments were subsequently delayed on various pretexts.

During a visit to Cotonou, the company discovered the involvement of Saini Humesh, Ashish Jain, Nitin Jain, and Mukesh Tekwani in the fraud. It was also revealed that these individuals had also cheated other Indian traders in the past. Shri Ganesh Agro Products lodged a complaint with the MEA and appealed to the government to take action against the accused. The Nigerian Embassy confirmed the involvement of the four men in multiple fraud cases with other Indian nationals.

The company alleged that the accused might be involved in money laundering and called for their extradition to India to face justice and ensure the repayment of dues with interest. Mukesh Tekwani is believed to be in India, with connections to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Nitin Jain is from Delhi, and Saini Humesh is from Amritsar, Punjab.