Maharashtra and Gujarat statehood day celebrations held at various Raj Bhavans

New Delhi: Colourful celebrations to mark the statehood day of Maharashtra and Gujarat were held at various Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday under the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, officials said. Besides, Delhi and many other Union territories also joined in with festivities at their respective Raj Niwas.



“A first-of-its-kind celebrations were held on the statehood days. Gujarat and Maharashtra are marking their foundation day today, and the celebrations were organised under the Government of India’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme to promote greater cultural association between different states and UTs,” a senior official

said. Raj Bhawan of states where the celebrations were held included Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhatisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the official said. “The State Formation Day celebrations of #Gujarat and #Maharashtra organized under the #EkBharatShreshthaBharat programme in Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, #AndhraPradesh, for commemorating the 63rd anniversary of formation of Gujarat and Maharashtra States,” PIB Vijaywada tweeted.

Colourful dances such as ‘garba’ were performed much to the delight of the audience.

The foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat was on Monday observed in Delhi at Raj Niwas too with Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena lauding the role of the two states in the growth and development of the country, an official of the Ministry of Culture said. “Since 1960, the two states came into existence, the world has seen and praised Gujarat and Maharashtra for climbing the ladder of success and development in the last 60 years. If I say that these two states have set a new norm of India’s development, there should be no surprise in it,” Saxena said. The way Maharashtra and Gujarat have embarked on the path of progress is in front of all of us. Today is the day to celebrate, he said.