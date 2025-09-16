Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf resigns

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Advocate General Birendra Saraf has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, and the same has been accepted, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Saraf will, however, continue in the post till January 2026, by which time the government would have to appoint someone else as advocate general. He was appointed as Advocate General (AG) in December 2022. During his stint as AG, Saraf represented the state government in several important cases, including the Maratha reservation issue and Badlapur school sexual assault case. Designated as a senior advocate in February 2020, Saraf has been practising in the Bombay High Court for nearly 25 years. He completed his law from the Government Law College in Mumbai.