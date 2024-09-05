Maharashtra: 10 die, crops destroyed in rain-hit Marathwada region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At least ten persons from Marathwada region of Maharashtra pounded by heavy rains lost their lives over the last three days, as per primary assessment by authorities.



After battering the region for three consecutive days since September 1, the rain took a break after Tuesday evening.

The recent heavy rainfall damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature’s fury. Five individuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two in Hingoli, and one each in Latur, Beed, and Jalna died since September 1, as per the primary survey report.

The torrential rains have impacted 284 revenue circles, leading to crop loss across 883 villages in seven districts. The affected lands belong to 14.62 lakh farmers. Nanded district has witnessed the most severe damage, with crops over 3.34 lakh hectares affected. The rains have also led to the death of 523 animals and caused damage to 1,126 houses.

The devastation apart, the rains have positively impacted water storage levels in the Marathwada region.

The Jayakwadi Dam, which supplies water for industry, agriculture, and drinking purposes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and neighbouring Jalna district, has reached 90 per cent of its storage capacity.

Overall, the average storage in eleven major projects across the Marathwada region has risen to 77.63 per cent.

The irrigation department report further stated that none of the projects in the region is now in dead storage, indicating improved water availability.