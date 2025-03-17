Maharana Pratap descendant Arvind Singh Mewar cremated in Udaipur

Jaipur: The last rites of Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and chairman of the HRH Group of Hotels, was performed at Mahasatiya in Udaipur on Monday.

A descendant of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, the 81-year-old died at his residence on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

His son Lakshayraj Singh Mewar lit the funeral pyre in the presence of Mewar's nephew and BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and other family members, leaders and members of the Rajput community, and locals.

Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, former lawmaker Randhir Singh Bhinder, ex-cricketer Ajay Jadeja, and poet and actor Shailesh Lodha were also present.

The funeral procession began around 11 am from Shambhu Niwas in Udaipur's City Palace -- Mewar's home -- and passed through Badi Pol, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar, Bada Bazaar and Delhi Gate before reaching the cremation site at Mahasatiya.

Mewar had been battling health issues for a long time and was under medical supervision.

His father Bhagwat Singh Mewar and mother Sushila Kumari Mewar were well-known personalities in the region.

Since his father's death, Mewar had become embroiled in conflicts regarding leadership of the house of Mewar and property.

Bhagwat Singh had willed his property through a trust to Mewar, his younger son, and named him successor. He had also disinherited Mewar's elder brother Mahendra Singh Mewar for filing a lawsuit against him.

After Bhagwat Singh's death in 1984, Mewar assumed leadership of the house. At the same time, Mahendra Singh was coronated as the family's titular head.

Following Mahendra Singh's death in November, his son Vishvaraj Singh became the titular head.

A controversy erupted when Vishvaraj Singh was prevented from entering the City Palace by his cousin Lakshyaraj Singh.

The deadlock ended after Vishwaraj Singh was permitted to enter the palace to visit 'dhuni (sacred fire)' to offer prayers to the deity.