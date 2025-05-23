Maharaja Agrasen pioneered democratic governance: Hry CM

cHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Maharaja Agrasen initiated a new socio-economic and political system based on democratic governance. His philosophy remains equally relevant today. In alignment with Maharaja Agrasen’s principles of equality and social harmony, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.’

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering during a programme organised by the Delhi-Haryana Maitri Sangh as the Chief Guest on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. He said that the history of the Agrawal community is not limited to trade and commerce. For centuries, the community has been a carrier of India’s social, cultural, and spiritual consciousness. Sacrifice, service, restraint, and righteousness are not just words but are the core values of the Agrawal way of life.

“This community has always been an active participant in nation-building, be it in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, or social service, and has achieved new heights in every field,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the word ‘Agrawal’ instantly brings to mind the image of valiant individuals who, through self-confidence, hard work, and determination, not only changed the course of their own destiny but also made a mark in the country and the world.