Mahaparinirvan Diwas: ECR pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

Hajipur: Eastern Central Railway (ECR) headquarters on Saturday observed the 70th ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and social reformer.

ECR General Manager Chhatrasal Singh paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at the headquarters and led officials in honouring his legacy. Principal Chief Personnel Officer S.C. Srivastava, along with senior officials and staff, also offered tributes at Ambedkar’s portrait. Representatives of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Employees’ Union and Association joined the ceremony and paid homage. The event highlighted Ambedkar’s enduring contribution to social justice, equality and constitutional values, and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to his ideals.