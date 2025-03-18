PM Modi hails Maha Kumbh as a milestone showcasing India's unity; LS adjourned after oppn protests

New Delhi: Describing the recently-concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj as an important milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the event is a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation. Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during the Mahakumbh and the religious gathering reflected the spirit of rising India. "I bow to the crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj," he said, adding that it showcased the unity of the people.

He also described it as a fine example of the 'sabka saath' philosophy. He said the Mahakumbh proved that unity in diversity runs deep in India's culture. India's new generation connected with the Mahakumbh, embracing traditions and faith with pride, Modi said in his remarks.

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Many opposition members rose from their seats in protest after the prime minister spoke. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats. When they refused to comply, he adjourned the House till 1 pm.