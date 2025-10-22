Mahagathbandhan will win Bihar Assembly polls, shape country’s politics: CPI’s D Raja

Vijayawada: CPI national general secretary D Raja on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, saying the outcome would have a significant impact on the country’s political course.

Asserting that the people of Bihar are firmly backing the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Raja said BJP and JD (U) are getting “rattled” everywhere, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“Mahaghatbhandan is going to win the (Bihar) elections and it will have a big impact on the national political situation. It will influence the political course of the country,” Raja said.

Mahaghatbhandan comprises parties such as RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) and others.

Noting that CPI’s slogan ‘Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar’ (change the government, save Bihar) has struck a chord with the voters, he said people are rallying behind the Mahagathbandhan, which has been campaigning against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the issue of alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

According to the CPI leader, BJP and JD (U) leaders are making false promises and tall claims, which shows that they are “rattled”.