Mahadev betting app kingpin Chandrakar arrested in UAE

RAIPUR/DELHI: Saurabh Chandrakar, the mastermind accused in the illegal Mahadev betting app case of over Rs 10,000 crore, has been arrested on Friday from the UAE.



Chandrakar had designed and run the online betting site Mahadev when he was first apprehended following a red corner notice issued by the Interpol against him at the behest of India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED). Efforts are now on to bring him back to India for further investigation.

The arrest is claimed to have raised severe concerns in Chhattisgarh’s political and bureaucratic circles as several individuals allegedly assisted Chandrakar in expanding his operations, facilitating his escape abroad, and providing logistical support. What is intriguing is that leaders from both the Congress and BJP have been alleged as part of the Mahadev case. Many will be curious about the new revelations coming out of this case and who will be charged against whom.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also been added to the FIR for helping Chandrakar and other accused who have allegedly gone out of the country. Denying involvement, he said the ED added his name just under the pressure of his political bosses in a bid to ensnare him.

Against this backdrop, leaders of Congress, CM Baghel included, blamed the BJP for protecting the larger criminal culprits involved. Here, the local police were quite aggressive in pursuit of the accused and had even initiated the process of extradition requests from the Ministry of External Affairs. However, that effort allegedly was disregarded and given a go-ahead by the Congress leadership, who claimed that the delay in action and allegation by the BJP leader of taking and giving over the role was responsible for the present situation.

Those ED officials have also faced allegations. Besides, senior state-level officers also face flak for the claims made by BJP leaders that these officers acted as middlemen for Chandrakar to support his operations. The accusations against these officers include helping Chandrakar build his gambling empire.