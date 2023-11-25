Mahadev betting app case: ‘Courier’ alleges frame-up, denies delivering cash to anyone

RAIPUR: An alleged courier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Mahadev betting app case on Friday submitted before a special court that he had been framed up as part of a conspiracy and he had never delivered cash to politicians.



Asim Das, the alleged cash courier, and constable Bhim Singh Yadav were arrested by the ED on November 3, four days before the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The duo were on Friday produced before Ajay Singh Rajput, a special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, upon expiry of their judicial remand, Das’s lawyer Shoaib Alvi said.

The court extended their judicial custody for seven days, he added.

Das had written a letter from the jail to the director of the ED and also sent copies to higher authorities including the Prime Minister’s Office on November 17 stating that he was being implicated in the case and the central investigating agency forced him to sign a statement in English, a language he does not understand, Alvi said.

He urged the court to admit the letter as part of the case record, the lawyer added.

Das in his letter said he had visited Dubai twice in October this year after being called by Shubham Soni, a childhood friend. The trips were arranged by Soni, he said.

Soni is one of the key accused in the case, as per the ED.

The ED on November 3 had claimed that forensic analysis and a statement made by ‘cash courier’ Das had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Das was arrested in Raipur after Rs 5.39 crore in cash were found in his possession, the ED said.