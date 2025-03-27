Mahadev betting app case: CBI raids 60 places

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out large-scale raids at 60 places in Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the Mahadev Book internet betting scam case.

The raids were on premises linked with politicians, top bureaucrats, police personnel and important functionaries connected to the illegal bookmaking site, as well as some other private parties suspected of dealing with it.

The case is about Mahadev Book, an internet betting syndicate run by Dubai-based Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar. The promoters allegedly gave large amounts as “protection money” to government officials to facilitate the smooth running of their “illegal” business.