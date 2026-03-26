Mahadev app: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 1,700 cr in Dubai

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached fresh immovable assets worth about Rs 1,700 crore located in Dubai belonging to entities linked to Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the “illegal” Mahadev online betting app, as part of its money laundering investigation, sources said on Wednesday.

The federal probe agency earlier said that the case involves various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

Sources said that the ED regional office located in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach multiple villas and costly houses, including some located in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai.

The attached properties are understood to be linked to Chandrakar, connected companies and associates, according to sources. A few assets attached under the latest order are located in India, they said.

The Mahadev app was promoted by Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal, both of whom hail from Chhattisgarh.

India is pursuing their extradition. While the last known location of Chandrakar was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uppal is stated to have fled to Vanuatu from the UAE. Chandrakar and others allegedly “cheated” the public through the Mahadev app that was created to facilitate multiple illegal betting websites or mobile applications to acquire customers and take care of the financial operations for these illegal betting games

and websites.