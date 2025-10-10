Mahabharat returns to national television

Mumbai: Collective Media Network has announced a groundbreaking AI-led reimagination of India’s most celebrated epic – Mahabharat. The series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on October 25, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11:00 am starting November 2.

The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via WAVES OTT.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India’s public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism. The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.

Speaking about this landmark collaboration, Vijay Subramaniam, founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said: “Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday, it was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us but told through the possibilities of today’s technology.”

Speaking on this collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati added: “Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India’s greatest epics, a new honouring tradition while embracing cutting edge technology

in storytelling.”