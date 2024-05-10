Maha won’t tolerate ‘fake son’, ‘nakli Sena’ insults, Uddhav tells Modi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling his party the “duplicate Sena” and labelling him the “fake son” of Bal Thackeray and asserted Maharashtra would not tolerate such insults.



Modi used to attack then prime minister Manmohan Singh for not talking about inflation but he himself now speaks only about “gai” (cow) and not “mehangai” (price rise), Thackeray said here.

“Modi took my signature (for nominations) in 2014 and 2019 but he now calls me fake son of Balasaheb Thackeray and my party as nakli Shiv Sena. In Maharashtra we have a culture of respecting each other and the state’s people will not tolerate such insults,” Thackeray claimed. Onion farmers in Maharashtra have faced losses of Rs 1,100 crore and now the Modi government says it will give MSP, so what was the ruling dispensation doing for the last 10 years, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

Addressing a rally, he also said people are inconvenienced during the visits of Modi and cited the closure of roads leading out of the airport during the latter’s recent poll visit to Latur.