Maha Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday held that the Ajit Pawar-led group was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when two factions emerged in July 2023, and dismissed disqualification petitions filed by both the Ajit and Sharad Pawar-led factions.



‘All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected,’ Narwekar said, reading out the ruling at the legislature complex here.

The disqualification petitions were filed by the rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew

Ajit Pawar after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July 2023 along with his followers, and was sworn in as deputy Chief Minister.

Questioning party founder Sharad Pawar’s decisions or defying his wishes did not amount to defection but it was only internal dissent, Narwekar said in the ruling.