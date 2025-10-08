Maha: Social worker escapes armed attack; four arrested

SOLAPUR: Prominent social worker and businessman Rana Suryawanshi, known for generat-ing employment for thousands of youth and leading several social initiatives across Maharashtra, narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Solapur district. Police suspect the assault may be linked to his extensive social work, particularly in Gadchiroli.

Suryawanshi was returning from Akkalkot after visiting a sugar factory he recently acquired when his vehicle was ambushed by four armed assailants in a Bolero jeep. The attackers reportedly carried pistols and sharp weapons.

The accused were later identified as Sachin Lalu Rathod, Akash Madhukar Chavan, Krishna Phulchand Pawar, and Avinash Shivaji Rathod. Police swiftly arrested one suspect soon after the incident, while the remaining three were detained in coordinated follow-up raids.

A case has been registered at Akkalkot Police Station based on a complaint from constable Waman Pise, who was accompanying Suryawanshi.

Special IGP Sunil Phulari and SP Atul Kulkarni are personally overseeing the probe. Kulkarni said: “We are investigating the case thoroughly and exploring all angles.”

Officials noted this was not the first attempt on Suryawanshi’s life, citing his rising influence in rural development and youth empowerment as a possible motive behind

the attack.