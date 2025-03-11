Maha: Six killed as truck overturns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Six labourers were killed and 11 others injured when their speeding truck loaded with sugarcane

overturned in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district early on Monday,

police said.

The incident took place in Pishor ghat section at around 2.30 am when the truck was going from Kannad to Pishor, an official said. As many as 17 labourers were travelling on the truck, he said.

Its driver lost control over the wheels at the Pishor ghat and as a result, the vehicle overturned.

The labourers fell down on the road and got trapped under the heap of sugarcane, the official said.

