Maha Shivratri: Rlys to run additional trains from Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: With the final Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 slated for Wednesday, a large number of pilgrims from various states have gathered in Prayagraj to bathe at the Sangam.

After the Amrit Snan, a large number of people are expected to return to their hometowns, which will likely lead to a heavy crowd at railway stations. Keeping this in mind, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have made extensive preparations, and all officials and staff have been directed to remain vigilant at their workstations.

Special arrangements have been made to run additional trains after the Maha Shivaratri Snan, and extra rakes have been stationed near Prayagraj for use as needed. Initially, the railway had planned for the operation of approximately 13,500 trains during the Mahakumbh, and as of the 42nd day, more than 15,000 trains, including a large number of special trains, have already been run. The entire railway operation is being closely monitored by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, is also actively involved in monitoring the train operations. The General Managers of the three zonal railways are working with their teams to strengthen railway arrangements. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed the Chairman of the Railway Board and General Managers of All Zonal Railways to ensure complete care of the Mahakumbh passengers and, if necessary, run additional special trains.

In light of the en masse pilgrims expected on Maha Shivaratri, the railway administration has made arrangements for the convenience of passengers, including security, shelters, easy ticketing apart from running a large number of trains. Over 1,500 commercial department staff and 3,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at all stations in Prayagraj region. Additionally, 29 squads of Railway Protection Special Force, 2 squads of Women Railway Protection Special Force, 22 dog squads, and 2 bomb disposal squads have been stationed in Prayagraj. Teams from Scouts & Guides, Civil Defense, and other departments are working to provide better travel facilities to the pilgrims.