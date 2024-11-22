Maha polls: NCP (SP) nominee seeks repoll in 122 booths in Parli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh on Thursday accused the workers of rival parties of indulging in poll-related malpractices like bogus voting, in Parli constituency in Maharashtra’s Beed, and demanded repoll at 122 sensitive polling booths.

In the Parli constituency, Deshmukh contested against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In a press conference held a day after the assembly elections, Deshmukh alleged, “Bogus voting took place at 122 sensitive booths. Only one person was found voting at each of these booths and a few goons were called to vandalise the voting machines.”

These goons belonged to the rival candidate, whom the police department also supports, he claimed. “While all this happened, a case was registered against my supporters and eight of them were arrested,” said.