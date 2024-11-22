Maha polls: Marathwada’s 20 seats log over 70% voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Twenty out of the total 46 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region have recorded more than 70 percent voting in the state polls, the official figures showed.

Out of these 20 seats, 17 were currently represented by the legislators belonging to the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Elections to the 288-member state Legislative Assembly were held on Wednesday. As per the provisional figures provided by the Election Commission, an estimated 65 percent voting was recorded in the state. The average voter turnout in Marathwada was 69.65 percent. The region’s highest voter turnout of 80 percent was recorded in the Sillod Assembly seat, while the Nanded North constituency saw the lowest voting of 56.65 percent.

The Assembly seats which recorded more than 70 percent voting are: Sillod (80.0), Ghansawangi (77.06), Bhokardan (77.2), Paithan (76.05), Bhokar (75.01), Badnapur (74.6), Gangapur (73.45), Jintur (73.28), Vaijapur (73.21), Kalamnuri (73.15), Gevrai (72.66), Vasmat (72.30), Gangakhed (72.01), Parli (72.0), Phulambri (71.99), Ashti (71.43), Hadgaon (70.40), Partur (70.12), Kinwat (70.05) and Pathri (70.02).