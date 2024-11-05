Maha polls: Jarange makes U-turn, says won’t back any party or candidate

Jalna: In a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra Assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state Assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

After marathon meetings, Jarange’s decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, “After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party.” The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause,” he said, while encouraging voters to seek commitments in written or video forms from candidates pledging to support the interests of Marathas.

Jarange said his allies who had decided to contest the Assembly elections with his support, did not send their list (of nominees) till 3 am on Monday.