Maha polls: Independents finish second in 19 constituencies

Mumbai: While the contest was between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which together constitute six major parties, in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, independent candidates showed their mettle by standing second in 19 constituencies.

The Mahayuti swept the polls to the 288-member Assembly, with BJP bagging 132 seats while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena got 57 and 41 went into the kitty of the NCP. The opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar managed to win just 16, 20 and 10 seats, respectively.

In Aheri constituency in Gadchiroli district, independent candidate Raje Ambrish Rao Raje Satyavanrao Atram, who had previously won in 2014 as a BJP candidate and was also a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, lost to Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Atram Dharamraobaba Bhagwantrao by just 16,814 votes.

In Airoli constituency in Navi Mumbai, BJP’s Ganesh Naik defeated independent challenger Vijay Chougule by 91,880 votes. However, Chougule managed to race ahead of the contestant from Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Amalner (Jalgaon district), independent candidate Shirish Hiralal Chaudhari finished second to NCP’s Anil Bhaidas Patil.

He lost the poll by 33,435 votes. Similarly, in Beed’s Ashti constituency, BJP’s Dhas Suresh Ramchandra won by 77,975 votes, while independent candidate Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde finished second.

The Badnera constituency in Amaravati district saw independent candidate Priti Sanjay Band finish runner-up to Ravi Rana of the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party. Rana was backed by the BJP in Badnera.

In Kalyan East, Mahesh Dashrath Gaikwad, an independent candidate, lost narrowly to BJP’s Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad by 26,408 votes. Sulbha is the wife of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who is in jail after firing at Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station.

In Kannad constituency (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), independent candidate Jadhav Harshwardhan Raibhan was defeated by his estranged wife Ranjanatai (Sanjana) Harshvardhan Jadhav of Shiv Sena by 18,201 votes.

In Raigad’s Karjat constituency, independent candidate Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare finished second to Shiv Sena’s Thorve Mahendra Sadashiv by a margin of 5,694 votes.

In Solapur district’s Karmala constituency, NCP’s Narayan (Aba) Govindrao Patil won by 16,085 votes against independent candidate Shinde Sanjaymama Vithalrao, while the in Kolhapur North Shiv Sena’s Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar defeated Congress-backed independent candidate Rajesh Bharat Latkar by 29,563 votes.

In Solapur’s Madha constituency, independent candidate Ranjit Babanrao Shinde lost to NCP’s Abhijeet Dhananjay Patil by 30,621 votes.

Malegaon Outer (Nashik) saw a massive 106,606 vote victory for Shiv Sena’s Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse over independent candidate Pramod Bandukaka Purushottam Bachhav.

In Maval constituency (Pune district), NCP’s Sunil Shankarrao Shelke defeated independent candidate Anna Alias Bapu Jaywantrao Bhegade by a margin of 108,565 votes.

In Nashik’s Nandgaon constituency, independent candidate Bhujbal Sameer, who rebelled against the NCP, lost by 89,874 votes to Shiv Sena’s Suhas Kande.

In Nandurbar constituency, independent candidate Sharad Krishnarao Gavit lost to Congress’ Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik by 1,121 votes.

Independent candidate Satyajit Vikramsingh Patankar was defeated by Shiv Sena’s Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao by 34,824 votes in Satara’s Patan constituency.

Similarly, in Nagpur’s Ramtek constituency, Congress-backed independent Rajendra Bhurao Mulak lost by 26,555 votes to Shiv Sena’s Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal.

In Washim district’s Risod constituency, independent candidate Anantrao Vitthalrao Deshmukh finished second to Congress’s Ameet Subhashrao Zanak, who won by 6,136 votes.