Maha: Polls in 12 Zilla Parishads & 125 Panchayat Samitis on Feb 5

Mumbai: Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, marking a third round of political contest between the Mahayuti and opposition alliances since the 2024 Assembly polls, this time to take control of rural bodies.

Votes will be counted on February 7, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks, and two days before the 29 civic bodies go to polls across Maharashtra. mpost