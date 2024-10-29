Maha polls: BJP names two more candidates; NCP declares five

Mumbai: On the last day of filing of nomination papers, the BJP on Tuesday released the names of two more candidates for the next month’s Assembly elections, which took the total count of its nominees to 148.

As per the latest list, former MLA Narendra Mehta will contest from the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment in Thane district, while Sudhir Parwe will be fielded from Umred (SC) assembly segment in Nagpur district.

Elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place three days later. The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

In a statement, the party said it has decided to allocate four assembly seats to its allies. These include the Badnera seat in Amravati district to the Yuva Swabhiman Party, the Gangakhed seat in Parbhani district to the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), the Kalina seat in Mumbai to the Republican Party of India (Athawale), and the Shahuwadi seat in Kolhapur to the Jan Surajya Shakti Party.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) fielded five more candidates, upping its tally to 87.

The party on Monday released its fourth list with seven candidates. It replaced sitting MLA Anil Deshmukh with his son Salil from the Katol assembly constituency in Nagpur district.

In the latest list, Pawar replaced Siddhi Ramesh Kadam with Raju Khare in the Mohol assembly seat in Solapur district.

Kadam’s nomination was opposed as she does not belong to the constituency.

The party has fielded Abhijit Patil from the Madha assembly constituency and Anil Sawant from the Pandharpur segment, both in Solapur district.

Girish Karale will contest from the Morshi assembly constituency of Amravati district, while Sangeeta Waje will contest from the Mulund seat in Mumbai.