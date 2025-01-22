Maha: Police to file closure report in Atrocities Act case against Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Mumbai police have informed the Bombay High Court they would file a closure report citing lack of evidence in former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s complaint against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik under the Atrocities Act.

Wankhede had in 2022 lodged a complaint against Malik with the suburban Goregaon police under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Last year, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer moved the court through his counsel, Rajiv Chavan, alleging police inaction on his complaint and sought for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

On January 14, additional public prosecutor S S Kaushik informed a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that the police investigated the case and have decided to file a ‘C-summary report’.

A ‘C-summary report’ is filed in cases where, after investigation, the police come to the conclusion that there is no evidence and the case is neither true nor false.

Once such a report is filed before the concerned trial court, the complainant in the case can challenge the same, and after hearing all parties, the court can either accept or reject the closure report.

Wankhede, an additional commissioner in the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS)

and a member of the Mahar Scheduled Caste, had sought for the case to be transferred to the CBI.