Maha passes ‘Public Security Bill’

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday passed the `Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill’, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations with focus on urban Naxalism and “passive militancy”.

While tabling the bill, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- who holds the Home portfolio -- said the government was not against the Leftist ideology or organisations, and did not intend to suppress dissent.

Maharashtra will be the fifth state after Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to enact a special public security law to curb `urban Naxalism’. The bill is yet to be tabled in the legislative council.